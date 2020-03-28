Due to the COVID19 pandemic, Hope’s Door New Beginning Center (HDNBC) has transitioned to providing victim services via online or virtual access through April 10.
HDNBC Emergency Shelters remain open for victims of domestic violence.
“In an effort to allow our staff and volunteers to safely work remotely while continuing to serve survivors, all victim services available at the outreach centers in Plano and Garland have been transitioned to virtual services,” said CEO Christina Coultas. “Our emergency shelters continue to be open and staffed.”
The Resale Store is currently closed for business and donations. Urgent needs, in addition to food and financial donations, are laundry soap, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies.
“We know that during this time there is potential for increased domestic abuse and we continue to be available for counseling, advocacy and continued safety planning. As always, our 24/7 crisis hotline is available at 972-276-0057,” Coultas stated.
The Catalyst Awards Luncheon, scheduled for April, has been canceled. The agency has pivoted to a social media campaign to help financially fill the gap from the canceled event. To make a financial donation please visit www.hdnbc.org/catalyst
HDNBC will continue to monitor the situation, follow CDC and County guidelines, and adjust to the changing circumstances. Any questions can be sent to info@hdnbc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.