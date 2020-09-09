As preparations are underway for the fifth annual Hope’s Door New Beginning Center Tapestry of Hope Fashion Show & Luncheon fundraising event, news is, this year everyone who attends will have a front row seat because it will be a virtual event.
Fashion sponsor, Highland Park Village Boutiques, will feature fall fashions from five of their stores. And new this year is a virtual Silent Auction. The show will be presented as a webcast on Friday beginning at noon. The Silent Auction will run from Sept. 18.
Circumstances surrounding COVID19 altered the center’s in-person plans and they have since been building and designing the virtual event. A loyal following has come forward as more than 180 gourmet boxed lunches from Chocolate Angel have already been purchased. Lunches will be delivered to guests the morning of the webcast, Friday, by volunteer drivers.
The auction includes everything from jewelry to clothes to dining and tasting experiences.
Hope’s Door New Beginning Center is a nonprofit organization in North Texas specializing in intimate partner and family violence intervention and prevention. The center offers free programs to help families move forward to a safer, happier, healthy life. The center offers a 90-day shelter program, individual and group counseling services for adults and children, case management, legal assistance, and educational programs. There is a 24-hour hotline you can call, 972-276-0057, as one of the entry points for free services. The Education department offers free educational outreach programs in cooperation with local school districts for pre-teen and teen education and awareness. Hope’s Door Resale Store in Plano plays an important role in the center’s commitment to clients and the public. Gently used items are welcome to be donated and clients “shop” with a voucher to obtain the clothing, shoes, and furniture they need.
Cindy Latch, Hope’s Door New Beginning Center Luncheon Chair says excitement is everywhere as the fashion show and virtual event gets closer.
“Those who have attended the event in the past are in for a little something different this year, and for those who are new to supporting our program...well... they will understand why we have such a loyal following and why every year we seem to grow that following,” Latch said. “The fashion show featuring Highland Park Village, is always a true highlight at our Tapestry of Hope event, but we knew this year, we would need to take it up a notch.”
Latch adds, “With new Covid19 restrictions for large gatherings, we had to find ways to make it work... because our community depends on us, and we would not fail them.”
Latch said it was time to get things moving.
“So, we got to work... we decided let’s bring the lunch to our patrons, and supporters... we even added a little sparkling wine to each lunch to complete the package. We then decided to try something new for us...a silent auction. I have a great deal of experience in event planning and auctions, so it seemed like the thing to do! We were right. We have had so many merchants, retailers, restaurants, friends, and family donate to this silent auction event. We are so thankful for their generosity and love for our community.”
Latch adds, “Also, knowing all the right people to work with to make these types of events go off without a hitch doesn’t hurt either. It does take a lot of work but those involved do this because of their love of community. That’s it. It really is something quite special to be a part of something that makes such a difference where we live.”
As the center’s mission is to ‘Build Lives Without Violence’ supporters can visit hdnbc.org/tapestryofhope to view a variety of Sponsorship Levels for the event from Glamour to In Style and Stiletto as well as Individual Scarf tickets and much more.
Hope’s Door New Beginning Center is proud to have Diane and Daryl Johnston, one the Dallas Cowboys great football players, as Honorary Chairs for this year’s Tapestry of Hope.
“Our commitment is to provide assistance to those in our community suffering from intimate partner and family violence. It is to offer them an alternative way of life. A better way of life. Our goal is to build lives, without violence,” Latch said. “We do this through awareness, education, and support. We will continue these types of community events as they are, at times a wakeup call, for those who never knew their own community had such a need. Hope’s Door New Beginning Center provides ways to be a part of the solution through volunteering, donating, and working with our community to make a change.”
Visit hdnbc.org/tapestryofhope for more information.
