With schools reopening, many families have concerns about how to prevent community spread of COVID-19. In response to these concerns, Plano ISD School Board Members have developed a list of procedures to mitigate district-wide transmission of COVID-19.
The basics
The city of Plano approved up to $500,000 of eligible reimbursements for PISD for additional personal protective equipment (PPE) for schools. This will include plexiglass and table dividers to help in situations where social distancing is challenging. The district has ordered 6,000-7,000 of these dividers along with disinfectant spray, masks, and face shields and other items. The majority of these items will arrive at the end of next week.
The funding comes from the federal stimulus funding for COVID-19.
The Texas Education Agency also provided a fairly significant amount of PPE to PISD, tallying up to $400,000. This mostly consists of masks, gloves, face shields for staff, thermometers and hand sanitizer.
Additionally, face coverings are compulsory and all students and staff can expect to attend safety/social distance guidelines trainings before in-person classes begin.
Visitors must complete a screening via paper or a QR code before entering any PISD buildings.
What happens if a student or staff member gets sick?
The PISD School Board emphasized the importance of partnering with families during the pandemic. The School Board asked parents to ensure that they do not send students to school that are exhibiting symptoms or that have been diagnosed with a positive test or been in close contact with someone who is positive for COVID-19.
However if a student feels ill at school, PISD will classify a student as symptomatic if they exhibit two or more COVID-19 symptoms identified by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) or one of the following symptoms: coughing, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing.
If a student becomes symptomatic during the day, the teacher will call the nurse before sending the student to the nurse’s office.
The parent/guardian of the student is asked to remove the student from the building after 30-60 minutes to prevent further community exposure and to ensure the student is at home while they feel ill.
When a PISD school has identified a case of COVID-19, the appropriate authorities will inform the entire campus.
Staff members are expected to self-report when ill and will take a daily temperature check. Additionally, the district is keeping a record of who is in the building.
If a PISD school confirms a positive case, the school affected will reach out to the appropriate local health department, to ensure that it is in their records accurately.
Following this, the school will conduct a close contact investigation. This first step consists of notifying the appropriate district authorities if a staff member becomes ill.
For students, the notification of a confirmed COVID-19 case will go to the COVID campus response team (the principal, the assistant principal, the nurse and others as needed).
The close contact investigation then consists of a list of questions in which the student must report who they’ve been in contact with for the past 48 hours. PISD is defining “close contact” as standing within 6 feet of another individual for more than 15 minutes total (over the course of the day – not necessarily 15 minutes in a row).
The district will also reference the COVID-19 positive individual’s schedule e/o seating chart, video camera footage, and potentially interview the Transportation Department. Following the investigation, PISD will inform all individuals identified as close contacts.
All individuals identified as “close contact” with someone who has a positive test for COVID-19 will be excluded from in-person classes for 14 days. For symptomatic cases that are not confirmed with a test, the 14 day exclusion period for close contacts is recommended but not enforced.
What about the younger children?
PISD will be taking daily temperature checks in the morning hours for elementary school students.
When can an individual who contracted COVID-19 return to school?
There are three conditions for a student or staff member to return to school: they must be 24-hours fever free without using fever-reducing medications, have improved symptoms (cough, difficulty breathing, etc) and ten days have passed since symptoms began. Staff and students may only return to campus if they meet all three of these conditions.
Some of these guidelines are under review and are being vetted by the Collin County Health Department and have not been codified as official policy.
Toward the end of the meeting, Vice President of the School Board Jeri Chambers said, "There's nothing any of us want more than to have our kids be able to be face-to-face with teachers. We have so many obstacles in our way, but (...) I personally have a great deal of assurance with this very methodical plan that makes me feel a whole lot more comforted."
