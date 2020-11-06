This dog may find itself in the dog house.
Last weekend a Plano man was injured when he was shot in the leg in an unusual accident.
According to David Tilley, public information officer for the Plano Police Department, a man was trying to pick up his dog when the dog’s leg made contact with the trigger, and the gun went off.
“The dog was getting rambunctious, and the man tried to pick the dog up,” Tilley said. “The dog kept squirming in his arms, and one of the legs wound up touching the trigger of the pistol that was in his waistband and activated the trigger.”
Tilley said the bullet went through the man’s thigh and out the back of his leg. He said it missed major arteries.
He said the man, whose name was not released, did not want to be transported by paramedics but drove himself to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Plano police later posted on its social media pages a reminder of gun safety protocols. Among those are to make sure the gun is in a holster, not a waistband.
“If it had been in the holster it could have prevented this since the trigger would have been guarded,” Tilley said.
Other safety reminders include storing a gun in a safe or other locking device to keep them out of the hands of others, assume the weapon is loaded and treat it as such, and keep your finger off the trigger until the weapon is ready to be fired.
Police also encourage people to practice using their weapon.
Tilley recalled seeing a video in which a law enforcement agent was showing a class how to use a gun when it went off and shot him in the foot.
“Even the best-trained people can make mistakes if they’re not extra cautious,” Tilley said.
