The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ parks at Lavon Lake have been closed to the public for several weeks because of two public emergencies: (1) 2020 Flood Event, and (2) concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
The lake is no longer under flood conditions, but concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic still exist.
“With the extended 'stay at home' orders, we understand the public’s desire for outdoor recreation and will open facilities as quickly as possible while maintaining public safety and within the guidelines established by the CDC, state, county and local ordinances” said Lavon Lake Manager Michael Kinard.
Currently, all “access points” are open and give a minimal level of access around the lake. These are areas that have a boat ramp, but no camping or picnicking facilities. The areas currently open are: Brockdale, Highland, Bratonia, Twin Groves, and Elm Creek Parks, and the Lavonia (South) Boat Ramp.
Social distancing and other restrictions required by local, state and federal authorities to include the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) will be in place. Current guidance provided by the CDC can be found here: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/parks-rec/index.html. If these restrictions cannot be followed recreation areas could be forced to close again.
Lavon reopen several day use parks Thursday, giving additional access to various parts of the lake that should also naturally disperse the public. The schedule for reopening day use parks is as follows:
May 7 Avalon Park – boat ramp only (day use, beach, and pavilion remain closed)
May 7 Little Ridge Park – day use and boat ramp
May 7 Ticky Creek Park – day use and boat ramp
May 11 Pebble Beach Park – day use and boat ramp
Beginning May 20, campers will be able to make limited camping reservations. Campground reservations and fees must be made in advance at www.recreation.gov. Campers must pre-print passes and proceed to campground. Following the current guidance, only 50% of the camp sites will be available for reservation. The parks that will reopen on May 20, 2020 are:
May 20 East Fork Park – RV and tent camping, boat ramp, and day use
May 20 Lavonia Park – RV and tent camping, boat ramp, and day use
May 20 Clear Lake Park – RV and tent camping, boat ramp, and day use
The Stilling Basin, pavilions, fishing piers, and special events will remain closed until further notice. Full facility opening will depend on guidance from federal, state and county governments.
Other recreational opportunities at Lavon Lake are:
Trinity Trail (Equestrian and Hiking Trail) Collin Park and Marina
Blackland Prairie Raptor Center East Fork Marina
Sister Grove Bike Trail Richardson Radio Control Club
To check the status of a park, visit swf-wc.usace.army.mil or call the lake office at 972-442-3141.
