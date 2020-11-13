The Plano City Council on Monday unanimously approved the city’s legislative program for the upcoming session of the Texas Legislature that aims to maintain the city’s home-rule authority.
The approval comes in advance of the 87th session of the Texas Legislature, which convenes on Jan. 12. It also comes after a lengthy discussion during a Sept. 14 Preliminary Open Meeting of the City Council regarding a draft of the legislative program.
During the Sept. 14 meeting, City Manager Mark Israelson said the city’s legislative program serves to provide broad guidance to allow city staff to act and take positions on bills that would affect the city and the Plano community.
“In Austin, we’re considered a resource by sharing with our legislative delegation the impacts that these bills or proposed bills have on city operations and the community as a whole,” Israelson said.
During Monday’s meeting, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Ricciardelli said city staff had been open to feedback from the City Council.
“I think we’ve come to something that we can all agree on and go down to Austin with one voice to support, and I’m very glad that we’ve reached that point,” he said.
Plano’s program states that the city may oppose bills that would erode the city’s ability to govern locally.
The program also highlights Senate Bill 2, also known as the “Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act of 2019.” According to the city’s program, Plano supports “clean-up legislation” for the bill to clarify the computation of disputed property tax values.
Plano’s program also highlights the state fee for administering sales tax revenue, stating that the city supports capping the fee.
During the Sept. 14 meeting, Israelson said the state currently charges the city of Plano 2% of its sales tax revenue to process an electronic payment of sales taxes. Israelson said that equates to about $1.8 million per year.
“I don’t think, in anybody’s cost-of-service mindset, that $1.8 million is the cost to process Plano’s sales tax,” Israelson said.
He added that reducing the fee would put more money into the city’s general fund.
“So pursuing something that would lower that into a more fair and equitable methodology is something that we would be seeking to pursue,” Israelson said.
In addition, Plano’s program speaks against legislation that would impose new property or sales tax exemptions that would significantly take away from the city’s tax base, according to the city’s program document.
