I have watched the 4 Mayoral forums from Plano Moms, Collin County Business Alliance, Collin County Republicans and East Plano Islamic Center(EPIC) and happen to know all candidates personally, I've also discussed the issue of High-Density rental housing as a primary means of growth for Plano with each of them. I believe Ms. Bao is the right candidate for mayor of Plano.
For Mr. Muns I find him qualified and highly experienced but woefully lacking in support for Plano's neighborhood character all the way through each of his many former official endorsement statements for the past two months.
You had to dig hard to find out he was Planning and Zoning commissioner for 6 years, and he has yet to utter the words Plano Tomorrow Plan in any forum. Mr. Muns is a long time real estate professional and that another fact you had to dig for as he referred to himself as a "small businessman" repeatedly. He claims lots of input into the now defunct apartment-enabling plan. His public contributors list tells a clear story. It is rife with large contributions from real estate developers and he will owe them support as Plano mayor.
Ms. Bao is an immigrant success story like our current Mayor, Arriving in America in 1991 raising four children through Plano schools, with two having moved on to elite universities. She has in contrast to Mr. Muns run an issue-oriented campaign focused on 1.)Slowing High density multifamily, now at 36% of our community. 2.)She initiated the Effective Tax rate,(limiting tax revenue increases after 5 yrs. of 40% growth) & voted it in over the objections of entrenched city staff and the Mayor and Mr. Grady's threat against the over-65 property exemption (see CC Aug. 3, 2018.)
She received strong endorsement support from not just retired voices from the 90's but the Dallas Morning News & sitting elected officials AG Paxton Sen. Angela Paxton Reps. Matt Shaheen, Jeff Leach, Candy Noble, Scott Sanford and 5 sheriff-constables including Sheriff Skinner. Lily Bao will be supportive of law enforcement. She promises future coordination with PISD through zoning regulation, and tackling the traffic problems 4 different ways. These are positive and concrete platform stands that thoughtfully address Plano's current issues.
With a new comprehensive plan in work we can trust Lily Bao to protect our suburban neighborhoods and families. Nothing is more important than that for Plano. She has my vote.
Allan Samara,
Plano
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.