The word community evokes different definitions for different people, but I think the one that is most important is this one: “a feeling of fellowship with others as a result of sharing common attitudes, interests, or goals.” In a non-partisan municipal election, this is the way community should be defined.
Unfortunately we have a cabal of candidates led by a mayoral candidate who has spread misinformation and has outright lied about their service to the community. This group seeks to further divide the community that has sustained our city since its inception, and that I believe will carry it into the future. Their alignment to a particular political party and continued endorsement chasing do nothing to promote community, and only drive an already deep wedge further into the bedrock of what has made Plano the best place to live, work, and get an education.
Furthermore, these behaviors indicate that their focus is not on Plano, but on Austin and Washington, neither of which have the same needs or problems as our city. These goals and interests are not shared by all of Plano’s citizens but the cabal seems to think so since they are only speaking to a small proportion of residents. Campaigning outside of Plano is pointless since those folks can’t vote in our election, and currying favor with folks who can’t vote here doesn’t win you a prize – this isn’t a Prom Queen election.
We need a compassionate, focused problem-solver who will be fully committed to attending to the needs of Plano’s citizens first while building community within the city and with its neighbors. We need a leader who has demonstrated a sound commitment to improving our city through servant leadership, and I believe that person is John Muns.
We must encourage our neighbors to get out and vote in this election. It is far too important to sit this one out. We cannot afford to have a part-time leader as mayor, and we certainly cannot afford to have part-time leaders as council members. We need a principled leader with a proven history of service to the community, who has a vested interest in the success of all citizens, not just a select segment who choose to align themselves with a particular political party. John Muns will be an outstanding leader and will serve our city with the care, courage, and compassion that is needed to move us into our future.
Lee Ferguson,
Plano
