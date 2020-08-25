I am a resident in your district and I am writing to express my opposition to the current Sunset Commission staff recommendation to abolish the Licensed Breeders Program which will assuredly cause a resurgence of cruel puppy mill practices in Texas.
The Licensed Breeders program has acted as a crucial safeguard against cruelty for dogs and cats across Texas and has successfully stopped the cycle of cruelty before it starts in many instances. Contrary to what opponents said at the time of its creation in 2011, the Program has required zero new state employees and has not hurt the commercial breeding industry. I am asking you to use your voice to keep the Licensed Breeders Program in place and advocate for two key changes that would close loopholes and strengthen the effectiveness of the program even further:
Remove the requirement of selling over 20 puppies or kittens to be considered a “breeder.” Many breeders operate with unrecorded and untraceable cash transactions, making this number meaningless, and allows many bad actors to sidestep oversight; and
Lower the current threshold for licensure from eleven breeding females to five. This threshold is higher than any other state and has allowed large-scale breeders to masquerade as small “mom and pop” breeding operations.
Please use your voice and your vote to protect the voiceless. Texas animals do not deserve to be abused in commercial breeding facilities, especially when the legislature has acknowledged the need for oversight and regulation by creating the program in the first place. When the Sunset Commission considers the Licensed Breeders Program, please advocate to maintain the program and improve it with the two above changes.
Thank you for your time and consideration,
Heather Miata,
Plano
The Texas Licensed Breeders Program is in danger of being revoked by the Sunset Commission, which would allow puppy mills, and the terrible abuse of animals that happens at these facilities, to boom in Texas. This program was established in 2011 and is a critical component in the protection of Texas dogs and cats. Our community has a unique opportunity to help save this necessary program. Our local state lawmaker is a member of the Sunset Commission, meaning they can directly influence the fate of the program. It is up to us to ensure the commission understands that we value treating animals humanely and keeping cruel breeders out of Texas. I encourage all concerned citizens to call our local representative and voice support for keeping the Licensed Breeders Program!
Anne Alonzo,
Richardson
