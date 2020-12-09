To members of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church (SMBC), exemplifying the Golden Rule is something they do year-round. One of their service projects includes meeting the needs of people who are homeless.
To keep the need in the forefront of the congregation’s mind, Senior Pastor Isiah Joshua Jr. often stresses the importance of not taking for granted your current situation.
“Just because you are blessed today, does not mean you will be blessed tomorrow,” the pastor said. “I teach that we should use our blessings to bless someone else.”
For years, Joshua and SMBC have worked with Rhonda Willingham, congregation member and executive director of Making it Count, Inc., to meet the needs of homeless. This year, when Joshua asked Willingham what the biggest need was, she told him sleeping bags and blankets.
To meet this need, SMBC tapped into a corporate partnership they have with Archer Western Herzog (AWH).
This partnership formed before AWH was awarded the DART Project. AWH committed to work with SMBC and the Douglass Community and now that they are in the post award phase, they are holding up to their commitment.
Marvin Jackson, AWHDiversity and Compliance Manager said, “I personally take pride in actively engaging and connecting with the communities throughout North Texas; on the Silver Line Project, I am afforded to do it on behalf of Archer Western Herzog and DART.”
AWH donated eighty sleeping bags and blankets as well as hats, gloves, and socks.
Willingham informed that on Dec. 5, every person who participated in the weekly homeless support gathering received a blanket or sleeping bag.
Congregation member Willie Rivers coordinated the drive with AWH. He is pleased with the outcome of the drive as well as the corporate partnership.
“…The drive meets a critical need because it provides a very vulnerable population with a little comfort and reduced health risk,” Rivers said. “It also demonstrates how the collaboration of like-minded people and organizations can expand the services provided to those in need.”
Throughout the year, SMBC helps the homeless by funding “Wednesday Wash Day” and providing potable water and packaged food items.
