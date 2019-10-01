Jamaica YES (Youth Education Support), a Dallas-based nonprofit organization supporting disadvantaged Jamaican school children since 2004, will host the Fall Gala Fundraiser from 6-11 p.m. Oct. 19 at Crystal Banquet, 6300 Independence Parkway in Plano.
The event will include Jamaican cuisine, professional entertainment, raffles, silent auction and dancing to Caribbean music played by the DJ.
All money raised from the raffles, silent auction and tax deductible donations will go towards breakfast, lunch and transportation programs for disadvantaged Jamaican school students.
For tickets or to make donations go to jamaicayes.org or on Facebook.com/jamaicayes.
Jamaica YES is funding breakfast and lunch programs and subsidizing school transportation to those students unable to afford it. For the 2019-20 school year, the organization is assisting nine schools by providing over 1,300 meals a week and transportation for 20 students.
In 2018, it was nominated for the Prime Minister's ‘Jamaica 55 Commemorative Medal of Appreciation’ for service to Jamaica. It’s a finalist this year for the Immigrant Journey Award in Dallas.
For more information email publicrelations@jamaicayes.org.
