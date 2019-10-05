Karen Dubrow

Physical therapist Karen Dubrow has been invited to speak at the 2019 American Academy of Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapists’ Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Oct. 26. Dubrow practices at Dr. Dubrow’s Golf Fitness & Physical Therapy, located at 601 W. Plano Parkway.

Dubrow will deliver a presentation entitled “Redefining Musculoskeletal Health by Redefining Ourselves as a Profession.” The lecture will seek to create a group “think tank” to negotiate with insurance companies for more appropriate reimbursement based on specialty and to initiate a process for residency-trained and fellowship-trained orthopaedic manual physical therapists to be recognized as specialists within the physical therapy profession. The group formed by this lecture will create definitions of the specialty, specialty interventions and manner of practice to be seen as specialists in order to appropriately negotiate with insurance companies as a group.

Dubrow earned a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from Washington University, St. Louis, and master’s in physical therapy from Texas Woman’s University. She earned a PhD, clinical doctorate and master’s in orthopaedic manual physical therapy from the Ola Grimsby Institute. A certified golf fitness specialist and fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapists, Dubrow has conducted research and presented her findings nationally and internationally.

The theme of AAOMPT’s 2019 Annual Conference is “Redefining Musculoskeletal Health.” The event regularly draws more than 700 physical therapists from around the world. For more information about AAOMPT or its upcoming annual conference, visit  HYPERLINK "https://aaompt.org/Conference19/Default.aspx" aaompt.org/Conference19/Default.aspx.

