Lovepacs Plano is joining forces with Market Street this year to pack Christmas food boxes for Plano ISD students with food insecurities over their winter break.
According to Lovepacs, for many of these students no school means no breakfast or lunch. Lovepacs reports at one out of every four children in Plano are at risk.
Donated meals are packed into a box that is delivered to them at their schools or delivered to their doorstep by local firefighters. They are currently hosting a food drive with Market Street to finish off the last of the 500 boxes needed for Plano schools.
Lovepacs serves children on the free and reduced lunch program through the schools by establishing a direct relationship with school counselors and administrators in order to properly identify children in need.
Lovepacs provides mostly non- perishable, easy to open, and minimal cooking food items. Groups and individuals are invited to adopt a Christmas box, which should include the following items:
1 -15 oz box of cereal
5 -15 oz cans of vegetables
3 -15 oz cans of fruit
3 -15 oz cans of Chunky Soup
3 -15 oz cans of Chef Boyardee pasta
3 -5 oz cans of tuna or chicken
1 -16 oz plastic jar of peanut butter
1 -20 oz plastic jar of jelly
6 single servings of applesauce
3 single servings of Easy Mac
3 individual packages of ramen noodles
1 -6 oz bag of Goldfish
10 granola bars
10 packets of instant oatmeal
4 bags of microwave popcorn
1 card
Boxes are available from Mimi Conner, Plano Chapter Lead, by emailing mimi.conner@lovepacs.org or calling 214-202-9421 or by going to 7801 Morningdew Drive in Plano. Donors can decorate their box, ensure it is taped on the bottom, pack the items and return to Conner.
Individual item donations may be dropped off at any of the below locations:
Aqua~Fit Swim & Fitness Family Wellness Center 1400 Summit Ave. D2, Plano 75074
B & B Furniture Consignment
3100 Independence Unit 201, Plano 75075
Crave Popcorn
4021 Preston Road Suite 619, Plano 75093
7801 Morningdew Drive, Plano 75025 – Call 214-202-9421 for drop off.
Monetary donations are also accepted through lovepacs.org/plano.
