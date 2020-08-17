Monday morning, Plano police detectives executed an arrest warrant on 29-year old Bakari Abiona Moncrief in connection to the death of Sarmistha Sen. 

Moncrief has been charged with capital murder and is being held in the Collin County Detention Center in McKinney. 

Moncrief had been a person of interest in the homicide. He was also charged with burglary Aug. 6 in a separate incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Sen’s husband has created a GoFundMe page in her memory that will be used for charities she cared about such as cancer awareness and research.  Go to gofundme.com/f/sarmistha-sen

Sarmistha memorial

Those honoring Sarmistha Sen have left running shoes and flowers to remember the Plano resident who was found dead after leaving for a morning run Saturday. Police are investigating her death as a homicide. 

