The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau is returning to Plano to host its annual Shreveport-Bossier Mardi Gras Pop-Up Party from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 23 at event1013, 1013 E. 15th St. in Historic Downtown Plano Arts District.
This free party will include live music by Shreveport’s underground band, Muzikology, authentic Louisiana cuisine prepared by Chef Damien “Chapeaux” Chapman of Orlandeaux’s Café, cash bar and door prizes, as well as king cake samples from Lilah’s Bakery, Lowder Baking Company and Tubbs Hardware & Rental.
The purpose of the Shreveport-Bossier Mardi Gras Pop-Up Party is to give Texas neighbors a fun, free taste of Carnival season in Northwest Louisiana. This year, Shreveport-Bossier’s biggest parade weekends are Feb. 14-16 and Feb 21-23, but Mardi Gras parties, parades, and events are already underway.
Shreveport-Bossier offers a variety of experiences ranging from low-key, neighborhood parades to the popular Krewe of Centaur and Krewe of Gemini parades, which are attended by more than half a million parade-goers each year. Last year’s Mardi Gras spurred an economic impact of nearly $23 million.
All attendees will receive a copy of the all-new, 2020 Gris Gris Guide to Mardi Gras in Shreveport-Bossier. It is the ultimate handbook that navigates locals and visitors through six parade routes, eight grand bals, six king cake bakeries, seven authentic Louisiana restaurants, and more.
For a digital copy of the guide, visit shreveportmardigras.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.