POLICE BLOTTER
File Photo

Plano police arrested a man on aggravated kidnapping and robbery charges after responding to a call Sunday morning.

According to incident reports obtained by Plano Star Courier, police were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn on the 1800 block of Central Expressway at approximately 7:44 a.m. that morning after someone came into the lobby and reported an assault to a third party complainant.

Police identified the kidnapping and assault victim as a 74-year-old man who had a fractured rib, fractured vertebrae, swollen eye and other injuries as officers arrived. The identified victim reportedly alleged that the suspect heated a plastic cord in a microwave and poured the melted plastic on his foot, causing it to burn. The suspect also allegedly used a hanger from the hotel room closet and shoved it in the man’s ear.

Police allegedly found the victim’s social security card and driver’s license on the suspect's person.

The suspect is currently booked at Collin County Jail on one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated robbery and interfering with emergency request for assistance, among other charges, in lieu of a $512,500 bond. The suspect's attorney of record did not provide any comment as of Tuesday. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments