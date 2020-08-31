A Dallas motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night in the 3500 block of Custer Road in Plano.
According to a press release from the Plano Police Department, officers responded to a crash around 9:36 p.m.
Police said a 2007 Chevrolet HHR was traveling northbound on Custer turning westbound onto the 2100 block of Winterstone Drive and was struck by a 2000 Suzuki motorcycle traveling southbound on Custer.
The driver of the motorcycle, identified as William Earl Taylor, 30, was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
Witnesses told police the motorcycle was traveling at an “extremely high rate of speed” before the crash, and police said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
No other injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
