police lights

A Dallas motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night in the 3500 block of Custer Road in Plano.

According to a press release from the Plano Police Department, officers responded to a crash around 9:36 p.m.

Police said a 2007 Chevrolet HHR was traveling northbound on Custer turning westbound onto the 2100 block of Winterstone Drive and was struck by a 2000 Suzuki motorcycle traveling southbound on Custer.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as William Earl Taylor, 30, was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle was traveling at an “extremely high rate of speed” before the crash, and police said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

No other injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

 

 

 

 

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments