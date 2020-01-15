My Possibilities (MP) announces the creation of the My Possibilities (MP) Foundation, a fundraising vehicle established to assist the Campus for Higher Learning in Plano and the Residential Community in Garland build sustainability that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) today and in the future.
The vision of the MP Foundation is to serve as the catalyst that propels the growth of My Possibilities and the MPowerment of the disability community. Its purpose is raising funds to provide innovative, life-changing programs and inclusive communities for adults with IDD in North Texas and beyond this region. Initially, the MP Foundationís primary focus is to raise funds through gift planning and endowments to build long-term funding solutions for My Possibilities (MP) educational, workforce and residential programs for its Hugely Important People (HIPsters).
Originally formed in 2011 as the LaunchAbility (LA) Foundation, the focus was to support vocational and workforce development for the non-profit organization, LaunchAbility. In February 2018, My Possibilities acquired LaunchAbility and the established LA Foundation. Since that time, My Possibilities has renamed the foundation, the My Possibilities Foundation and amended the bylaws to reflect a new vision and mission to engage with champions such as individuals, corporations and foundations to support the HIPster Community of My Possibilities in perpetuity.
Beginning this month, the MP Foundation Board of Directors includes Carol Schauer, Shanon Patrick, Jeremy Gregg, Steve McGaw, and Catherine Jaynes. Anyone interested in joining this Board, please contact Director of Community Engagement Jeanine Alpert at jdalpert@mptx.org or 469-998-3580.
Donors can now support My Possibilities in three distinct ways. First, annual contributions help the agency with the everyday needs of our current programs. Second, capacity building contributions focus on the current capital campaign and the creation of programs for the LaunchAbility Career Services Center at the MP Campus for Higher Learning. Construction begins Feb. 2020. Donors can contribute cash or stocks to support these two opportunities through mypossibilities.org/donate or directly to 3601 Mapleshade Lane, Plano TX 75075.
The third opportunity to contribute is through the newly created MP Foundation, which focuses on planned and endowment giving. Donors wishing to make a planned or endowed gift to the MP Foundation may reach out to Jeanine Alpert at 469-998-3580 or jdalpert@mptx.org.
ìWe are now in a place of thinking about long-term sustainability. Not only for the organization but taking care of the HIPsters for the rest of their lives, which is a major responsibility,î said Michael Thomas, executive director for My Possibilities. ìSustainability is key. Long-term giving is now a primary focus. We have launched the My Possibilities Foundation that will serve as a catalyst for growth for MP, itís also a place for people to think about legacy giving and supporting our HIPsters long term. It is essential. It is vital.î
