ORIX Foundation awarded a $15,000 grant to My Possibilities, benefitting vocational education programming. This programming includes HIPster Academy and vocational education classes to prep Hugely Important People (HIPsters) for employment.
My Possibilities (MP) is the leader in vocational education for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (IDD) known as Hugely Important People, or HIPsters, throughout North Texas. In addition to focusing on vocational education, MP provides programs that encourage HIPsters to express their interests in the arts, fitness, leadership and more.
In Jan. 2018, My Possibilities merged with LaunchAbility to provide exceptional supported employment programming and resources to active HIPsters and external clients throughout the DFW area. Today, through vocational education programs, MP serves 625 adults with IDD.
The funds received from ORIX Foundation allow the organization to continue partnering with local corporations to host HIPster Academies, a 13-week work experience internship that provides active MP HIPsters an opportunity to work in a competitive employment setting.
“The experience HIPsters gain from the Academy programming is unlike any other,” said Britni Miles, career services manager at My Possibilities. “Our corporate partners really invest in our HIPsters during the 13-week internship and even host a graduation ceremony at the end. It’s meaningful to witness the growth and relationships formed in this short time.”
If your company is interested in hosting a HIPster Academy, contact Britni at bmiles@mptx.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.