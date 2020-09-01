According to data from Feeding America, 11.1 percent of Collin County was food insecure in 2018.
Not only is food insecurity in the county rising, but a 2018 study by the DFWHC Foundation predicts that 56% of food insecure children in Collin County are also ineligible for federal nutrition assistance.
With high unemployment rates caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, those percentages are likely much higher in 2020.
While updated, pandemic-era figures describing the extent of food insecurity in Collin County are not currently available, Liana Solis of the North Texas Food Bank said that NTFB has seen evidence that food insecurity has increased in the county.
“Upwards of 40 to 50 percent of the people we’ve been serving are new clients. (They’re) people who have never needed food assistance before and didn't even know what to do to get food assistance,” Solis said.
In addition to receiving a significant new client base, Solis also said that the NTFB distributed an unprecedented amount of food between March and June due to growing food insecurity in the region.
“We distributed 27 million meals in those (few months), which was huge. We had never seen anything like this before, even when we’ve done disaster response for hurricanes or tornadoes. We’ve never had to distribute this much food in such a short period of time to so many people,” Solis said.
Solis also said that hunger does not always match the stereotype in people's minds and that people may be surprised to know that even their neighbors could be experiencing food insecurity.
“Hunger doesn’t always look like what you think (it is). Hunger can exist in your next door neighbor, or your kid’s friend sitting at school. You just never really know what people are going through,” Solid said.
To address this issue, NTFB has planned ways to mobilize the community this September, which is Hunger Action Month all across the U.S.
To accommodate safety concerns related to transmission of COVID-19, NTFB has modified its efforts this year. NTFB’s annual Collin County Peanut Butter Drive, which aims to raise awareness of food insecurity in the county, now has a virtual option. NTFB’s goal this year is to collect 220,000 pounds of peanut butter physically and virtually, according to its website. Anyone who wishes to donate can now do so without leaving their homes.
For those who want to help and feel comfortable leaving their homes, Restaurant Week kicked off on Monday. Participants simply order takeout or eat at one of DFW’s participating restaurants, which will donate 10 percent of their proceeds to NTFB.
Solis also emphasized there is not one correct way to fight hunger.
“People think there’s only one way to jump in,” Solis said. “There are so many ways that people can do just a little bit to help fight hunger, whether that’s participating in one of the events that helps us such as Restaurant Week, the Collin County Peanut Butter Drive, North Texas Giving Day (...), volunteering at one of our local pantries, or calling your local congressman and talking about how important hunger is to you and how they should be able to fund hunger programs.”
