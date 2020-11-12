ESG is donating funds to two deserving charities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The donations provide much needed support and resources to the North Texas and Houston Food Banks.
The North Texas Food Bank is a nonprofit hunger relief organization located in Plano. The programs they offer include food assistance, child programs, senior programs, nutrition services, disaster relief, and food pantries through a network of nearly 1,000 feeding programs and 262 Partner Agencies in 13 North Texas counties.
Every $1 donated helps provide three nutritious meals for hungry children, seniors, and families in the North Texas area. NTFB fights hunger as a certified member of the Feeding America Food Bank Network. Feeding America, the United States largest hunger-relief organization, solicits food and grocery products from national suppliers, distributes them through more than 200 food banks and provides food banks with operational support. It also educates the public and government officials about the ongoing problem of hunger.
ESG is supporting the local community as part of a global campaign after the recent integration of its operations and brand with UK based Utiligroup. Both the USA and UK businesses are making considerable donations to charities within their local geographies, with Utiligroup donating to Inspire Youth Zone and Chorley Help the Homeless.
In its core markets of USA, UK, and Japan, ESG empowers energy leaders globally by providing innovative technology that enables them to deliver on the future promise of energy. Their software and services empower over two hundred global energy leaders for more than twenty million end customers.
The ESG executive team led by CEO Matthew Hirst recognize the struggle COVID-19 has caused locally and they want to support the charities through this difficult time. “As we grow our business, we want to support our local communities directly through our contributions and employment opportunities. We’re pleased to make this contribution and look forward to expanding our community benefit further as part of our growth.”
The Houston Food Bank is also a certified member of Feeding America that serves 18 counties in the Southeast Texas area. Not only do they distribute fresh produce, meat and non-perishables and prepare nutritious hot meals to kids, but also provide programs such as Backpack Buddies, Community Kitchens, Food for Change Programs, and Kids Café to name a few.
In collaboration with a network of 1,500 community partners, the Houston Food Bank aids thousands of individuals each week.
