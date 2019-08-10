The Plano Animal Shelter will once again participate in Clear the Shelters, a nationwide effort to place rescue animals with adoptive families spearheaded by NBC and Telemundo.
This year’s Clear the Shelters day will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 17, when adoption fees will be waived.
According to the Clear the Shelters initiative, last year, more than 100,000 pets were adopted from over 1,200 shelters across the country during the one-day event. Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped 256,688 pets find homes.
During the 2018 event, held Aug. 18, 90 animals were adopted from the Plano Animal Shelter – 49 dogs, 37 cats, two guinea pigs, one rabbit and one bird – leaving about 45 still in the shelter.
In order to adopt from the Plano Animal Shelter, you must have:
• a valid, government issued, photo ID.
• $10 to register your new pet with the city of Plano (for Plano residents).
• a copy of your lease agreement or letter from your landlord giving permission to adopt an animal and listing any prohibited breeds (for renters).
Plano Animal Services noted that it will not be able to conduct introductions with current pets on this day due to the volume of people.
Upon adoption, animals will be spayed or neutered; have a registered microchip, vaccines, heartworm test and treatment if necessary, and a collar and tags.
The Plano Animal Shelter is located at 4028 W Plano Parkway.
