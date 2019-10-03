At approximately 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers were called to a crash on the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) in the southbound lanes between Parker Road and Park Boulevard. 

Preliminary DPS information indicates a Smart Car was traveling south in slowing or stopped traffic. For an as yet undetermined reason, the driver of the Smart Car took evasive action and swerved out of a lane, striking a Toyota passenger car. The Toyota then struck a Volkswagen passenger car.

After the initial impact with the Toyota, the Smart Car hit a concrete barrier and was then struck by a Dodge pickup.

The driver of the Smart Car was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.  The other drivers were not transported to the hospital from the scene.

There is no estimate on when the DNT will reopen, according to DPS officials.

The crash is under investigation.

traffic
