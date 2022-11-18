Ted Lasso has a message for Kellyn Acosta, a member of the U.S. men's national soccer team competing in the World Cup who is a native of Plano and a product of the FC Dallas Academy. Acosta recently won the MLS Cup as a member of Los Angeles Football Club.
If you have driven around certain parts of the metroplex in the past few weeks, you may have noticed three unique bright yellow billboards.
The billboards are courtesy of Ted Lasso, the fictional soccer coach of the Apple TV show that bears his name. Lasso, a football coach from Kansas turned futbol coach for a fictional club in England, is played by actor Jason Sudeikis.
So, why is Ted Lasso so popular, and why are there three billboards around Dallas bearing letters written from this fictional character to three members of the United State men's national soccer team who hail from the region?
Ted Lasso's popularity stems from his positivity. In an era where it is so easy to be broken down by negative comments and experiences coming from all directions of life, Lasso and his enduring positivity has been a breath of fresh air.
Here is a little dose of Ted Lasso's positive vibe:
"You know what the happiest animal on Earth is? It’s a goldfish. You know why? It’s got a 10-second memory,” Lasso laminates in the first season of the TV series.
“Taking on a challenge is a lot like riding a horse, isn’t it? If you’re comfortable while you’re doing it, you’re probably doing it wrong.”
“As the man once said, the harder you work, the luckier you get.”
“If the internet has taught us anything, it’s that sometimes it’s easier to speak our minds anonymously.”
And my personal favorite Lasso-ism, "If you care about someone, and you got a little love in your heart, there ain’t nothing you can’t get through together.”
So, if you didn't know a little about Ted Lasso, and how he became a beloved TV show character, you do now.
OK, back to the billboards.
The billboards are letters written to three members of the U.S. men's national soccer team which is back in the World Cup and kicks off play on Monday, Nov. 21 against Wales. The three members all hail from the metroplex. Kellyn Acosta is a native of Plano, is a former member of the FC Dallas MLS soccer team and now plays for Los Angeles FC. Weston McKennie hails from Little Elm and also played for the FC Dallas Academy and FC Dallas' top team. He now stars for the Juventus club in Italy. Jesus Ferreria is not only a product of the FC Dallas Academy, but is a rising star in Major League Soccer for the club, leading them to the playoffs and in scoring this past season and will be a big factor in the U.S. men's team's offense in the World Cup.
The metroplex's connection to the United States team in the World Cup is amazing and a testament to the power of the sports of soccer here.
And Ted Lasso has taken notice. Here is a snippet from the "letter" to Ferreira on the billboard. Lasso wrote, "All the way from Dallas to the game of all games. And now you got the whole country riding shotgun on your greatest road trip yet. So, let's crank up the hair metal and get your motor runnin' straight through to the end."
Lasso wrote to Acosta, "No wonder you're such a gosh darn good player having come from Plano: The City of Excellence... so go ahead, show them there's nothing Plano about your game."
And to McKennie, Lasso wrote, "You may be from Little Elm, but there is nothing small about the way you play the game.... You and the rest of the fellas on the USMNT are gonna make magic."
Even if you are not a soccer fan, there is something magical about the World Cup, and watching all of the best soccer players in the world compete for the love of country.
And having three players from our region playing for the red, white and blue makes it even more special.
Good luck Jesus, Weston and Kellyn — as Ted Lasso says in the sign above his office in the locker room, you just have to "BELIEVE!"
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
