Graduation
Comstock

Officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) last week announced the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.

Over 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

Over 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.

From the approximately 16,000 semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level, and in February they will be notified of this designation.

National Merit Scholarship winners of 2020 will be announced beginning in April and concluding in July. These scholarship recipients will join more than 345,000 other distinguished young people who have earned the Merit Scholar title.

Semifinalists from Plano

HOMESCHOOL

Davis, Ayla F.

JOHN PAUL II H. S.

Dominick, Nathan

PLANO EAST H. S.

Bhardwaj, Nandini

Eswara, Arun S.

Jain, Aryan

Jeeva, Nikhil

Kanjanasim, Madison T.

Khandelwal, Prerak

Lao, Sarah J.

Li, Michelle Z.

Li, Sophia

Lohia, Nitya

Navarrete, Remy E.

New, Natalie K.

Parks, Daniel R.

Phung, Minh-Khanh A.

Sitsabeshon, Kavin

Spiride, Andrei G.

Swamy, Rajiv K.

Szot, Robert M.

Szot, Zion A.

Talagery, Sachin G.

Velidi, Smaran

Wang, Katie S.

PLANO H. S.

Cheeran, Joshua J.

Chen, Doreen X.

Chhaya, Rohan H.

Dula, Travis A.

Elahi, Mohammad M.

Hu, Andrew I.

Kim, Lauren D.

Koduri, Ashwin R.

Leung, Rebecca

Li, Ruifeng

Martin, Stephanie A.

Mir, Afnan M.

Patel, Kareena Y.

Patel, Yash R.

Penumatcha, Silpa

Pyun, Carolyn G.

Ramesh, Akhil

Ramesh, Divya S.

Riggs, Elizabeth A.

Rupp, Veronica C.

Saran, Anushka

Tatineni, Sharan D.

Torlak, Burak H.

Wolfe, Evan L.

Wulfekammer, Nathan R.

Yan, Jacob Z.

Yi, Jamie M.

Yin, Joshua R.

Zhao, Vivian

Zhi, Annie A.

PLANO WEST H. S.

Allen, Joseph D.

Bhalani, Ruchi C.

Carter, Caroline B.

Chan, Shenai W.

Chandra, Shyam S.

Chellury, Avantika S.

Chen, Ruilin

Cui, Kathy J.

Guo, Ashley G.

Gupta, Mihir

Hadzidedic, Mina

Haider, Sameer A.

Han, Isabelle W.

Ho, Nina L.

Huang, Edison Y.

Iyer, Amritha

Jaramillo, Julian

Jiang, Leia

Jiang, Maxwell D.

Jin, Gloria S.

Khuntia, Megha

Lai, Matthew C.

Lam, Michael

Lee, Brent G.

Lee, Charles G.

Li, Jonathan B.

Liang, Daniel

Looi, Lauren W.

Lu, Jasmine K.

Ma, Jonathan D.

Mendez, Kellyn

Meng, Kevin

Moorthy, Anjana

Murty, Alisha S.

Paresh, Vikram P.

Pastrano, Caroline M.

Patel, Manasvi U.

Rade, Avaneesh D.

Ramesh, Kritika

Rashid, Nushrat J.

Regupathy, Varshini S.

Ren, Emily M.

Richards, Ross S.

Rigley, Meira A.

Sahin, Selim F.

Shahid, Hawwa

Shee, Caroline E.

Shriram, Sanjana

Spall, Donovan J.

Srivastava, Sumati

Theodore, Anna C.

Thomas, Neha

Tong, Anqy

Trieu, Amelie M.

Tsao, Kimberly Z.

Vaidya, Malvika S.

Venkatesh, Kesavan

Wang, Brandon

Xiao, Grace

Xu, Eddie

Yan, Joshua K.

Yang, Catherine

Yu, Andrew E.

Zhang, Andrew D.

Zhang, Peter X.

Zhong, Nicholas T.

Zhu, Isabelle

SPRING CREEK ACADEMY

Brenner, Maxwell S.

YORKTOWN EDUCATION

Sela, Daniel J.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments