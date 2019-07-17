The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) has experienced a sanitary sewer overflow (SSO) of domestic wastewater from the Upper Rowlett / Cottonwood Force Main pipeline adjacent to the Upper Cottonwood Creek Lift Station located at 3710 Chaparral, Plano.
The SSO occurred at approximately 11:18 a.m. Tuesday, as a result of a pipeline joint separation related to the ongoing construction work. NTMWD personnel and a contractor were on site at the time of the incident and immediately began emergency response measures to isolate the pipeline and construct berms to contain the SSO.
The pipeline has been isolated and the Lift Station remains in operation. The estimated discharge volume is 200,000 gallons with an estimated 100,000 gallons that was contained on site and pumped back to the sewer system.The remaining amount of the SSO traveled approximately 350 feet before entering Cottonwood Creek.
The project team comprised of NTMWD staff, the consultant and the contractor are evaluating the cause of the joint separation and will implement corrective measures immediately. Final repairs are expected to be completed by the end of the week.
The SSO did not impact the NTMWD potable water system; drinking water delivered by NTMWD is safe for human use and consumption. Environmental assessments have been initiated, and any detectable downstream environmental impacts will be treated in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.
The public should avoid contact with the waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the overflow. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the overflow, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.
NTMWD personnel have notified the appropriate local governmental officials and the TCEQ Regional Office of this event. Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2 mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing.
Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling. The water supplied by your local municipality, whether directly through your faucet or provided to a wholesale customer, is safe to drink and may be used for personal use.
Should you have any questions regarding this matter, please read the SSO FAQ posted on the NTMWD website at https://www.ntmwd.com/fact-sheets or contact Denise Hickey, Water Resource Programs and Public Education at 972-442-5405 or by email, dhickey@ntmwd.com.
