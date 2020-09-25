Around noon on Thursday, a construction crew working on E. Plano Parkway and Jupiter Road cut an underground 4 inch natural gas pipeline while digging for a project. Plano Fire Rescue tweeted out a warning at 12:58 p.m. informing residents that this may cause traffic and that Engine 3 was on the scene with Atmos Energy. Hazmat crews were also sent to the scene.
Plano Fire-Rescue crews worked until around 5 a.m. Friday morning to help fix and clean up the gas line.
As of Friday morning the gas line had been repaired, but Plano Fire-Rescue public information officer Peggy Harrell said that the damage to the street’s concrete has not been repaired yet.
Parts of Plano Parkway and Jupiter were still closed as of Friday afternoon. Motorists were forced to take alternate routes Thursday night and Friday.
Jan Rugg, manager of public affairs at Atmos Energy, said that her "best assumption" is that the intersection would be open by the end of the weekend.
In an email, Rugg wrote that "the most common cause of outside natural gas leaks is digging or construction that disturbs natural gas pipelines."
If you nick, scrape or dent a natural gas pipeline, Rugg encourages calling Atmos Energy’s emergency number at 866-322-8667 so they can inspect and make repairs.
"Even minor damage can weaken a pipeline and lead to a future leak," Rugg wrote.
