In early September, a Plano-based law firm filed a federal lawsuit against Plano Independent School District, alleging that PISD failed to protect an elementary school student from sexual assault by three other students in the after-school PASAR program. Last week, the lawsuit was dismissed.
According to the court documents, which do not name the student, the district “failed to protect 'Jane (Doe)' from repeated sexual abuse by other students over the course of three academic years.” The documents also assert this all happened “while 'Jane' was at PASAR,” not during normal school hours.
The plaintiffs’ original complaint, which has been served to PISD, also states that another student “told ['Doe’s'] PASAR teacher on at least two occasions that he saw other students touching 'Jane', but the PASAR teacher did nothing in response or to stop the assaults on 'Jane.'”
Court documents described ‘Jane’ as being the victim of three years of unwanted fondling by three other students, who are not named in the lawsuit. These events allegedly took place in the “reading corner” in the classroom, according to court documents. In one of the alleged assaults, ‘Jane’ told her mother that one of the students pulled her pants “down to her knees” and proceeded to assault her.
According to a 2017 Associated Press investigation, data show that student-on-student sexual assaults are more common than sexual assaults by school teachers — although the latter receives more media attention. AP wrote that “for every adult-on-child sexual attack reported at school, there were seven by students.”
The principle question of this lawsuit is: if sexual assault occurs in a public school, what is a school district’s responsibility? Is a school legally responsible for protecting its students from sexual assault by other students?
The ‘Doe’ family and their lawyer, Samuel H. Johnson, say yes.
PISD’s lawyers, Lucas Henry and Charles J. Crawford, argue it may not be.
Johnson, the lawyer representing the ‘Doe’ family in the case, argued in court documents that PISD failed in five key ways: failing to respond to reports from other students, failing to act upon reports from other students, refusing to promptly report the abuse to law enforcement, refusing to meet with ‘Jane’’s parents to discuss their concerns and claims, and by depriving ‘Jane’ of a safe educational environment.
Under Texas Family Code 261.101, public school personnel are mandatory reporters of abuse and neglect. If sexual abuse did occur and PISD employees failed to report it, Johnson argues this would be a violation of state law.
Johnson wrote that the “depths of the lack of training and supervision is astounding in this modern day” and alleges that this lack of supervision amounts to “callous disregard or deliberate indifference to a young girl’s right to be free from sexual abuse at school.
Both Plano ISD and Johnson declined to comment on the case and the ‘Doe’ family could not be reached for comment.
Crawford and Henry filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
Crawford and Henry argued in court documents that PISD could not be held legally liable for the abuse that ‘Jane Doe’ allegedly endured.
According to court documents, in order to hold a school district legally liable for student-on-student sexual assault, three conditions must be met: the district’s policymaker — in this case, the PISD Board of Trustees — must have “actual or constructive knowledge” of the alleged sexual abuse, actual or constructive knowledge of policies or a widespread issue of student-on-student sexual assault throughout the district, and actual or constructive knowledge of any inadequate training procedures that might cause district employees to fail to report sexual assault.
The lawyers representing PISD define actual knowledge as “discussions at board meetings or receipt of written information” and constructive knowledge as “where the alleged violations were the subject of prolonged discussion or of a high degree of publicity."
Crawford and Henry also assert that school districts have “no constitutional duty to ensure that its students (...) are safe from private violence.”
In this context, the lawyers representing PISD suggest that in a student-on-student sexual assault case, the assailant is a “private actor.”
Crawford and Henry wrote that the district only has a legal duty, per the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, to protect students from sexual assault at the hands of school district employees — not “harm at the hands of a private actor,” such as another student.
To the dismay of millions of parents and the detriment of the well-being of millions of students, that notion might be correct in the eyes of the law.
AP’s 2017 investigation of sexual assault in K-12 public schools finds that many schools are not found legally responsible. AP wrote “only in rare cases do victims of student-on-student sexual assault win large verdicts. Most lawsuits never make it to trial.”
Jessica Dixon Weaver, a professor specializing in children’s rights and child welfare law at Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law, wrote in an email that in situations like these, “the law typically leans towards the school district.”
Weaver wrote that although the law is typically in favor of the school district, “there is an argument to be made that parents entrust their children to the school system via the doctrine of in loco parentis, and while the children are in the school’s custody (as mandated by law up through age 16), the school is responsible for the protection of the child.”
While there is a legal responsibility for schools to protect students from sexual abuse from district employees, Weaver wrote that “peer-on-peer abuse does not have such a clear cut mandate for state actors.” This creates a legal gray area that could absolve state actors — like a school district — of responsibility to protect children in student-on-student sexual assault cases.
On Sept. 28, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas dismissed the allegations.
Although the case has been dismissed for now, AP reports that sexual assault lawsuits involving school districts can drag out for years.
