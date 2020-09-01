Although sometimes Plano residents complain about increased traffic over the last decade, a WalletHub study of the 100 largest U.S. cities released Tuesday ranked the Plano as the sixth best city in the U.S. for drivers.
Plano’s traffic and infrastructure rating wasn’t outstanding (49 out of 100), but Plano ranked ninth out of 100 for safety. The only Texas city to beat Plano in this category was El Paso.
When ranking the 100 largest U.S. cities, WalletHub compared them across 31 key indicators in four main categories of driver-friendliness: cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety and access to vehicles and maintenance.
Plano was above the 50th percentile for all these categories.
While some Plano residents feel traffic is an ongoing issue, at least they can rest assured their city is one of the safest in the country for drivers.
