The city of Plano on Tuesday announced the loss of a Public Works Director Gerald “Jerry” Cosgrove. 

"Jerry died suddenly and unexpectedly while visiting New York to attend a Bruce Springsteen concert," the city stated. 

Cosgrove began working for the city in July of 1998 as Chief Engineer. He was promoted to Director of Public Works and Engineering in 2010 and then focused the rest of his career on being the Director of Public Works starting in 2011. 

"His leadership, humor and extensive knowledge of all things public works will be greatly missed," the city stated. "Jerry loved working in the Public Works Department and was a tremendous advocate for his employees."  

The city of Plano has said more details will be forthcoming regarding memorial and funeral arrangements. 

