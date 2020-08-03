The Plano City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on whether or not to repeal the Plano Tomorrow Plan and replace it with the 1986 plan as it existed before adoption of the Plano Tomorrow Plan.
This comes after the council voted unanimously Sunday to direct the city staff to bring forward an agenda item for Wednesday.
A decision made in a Dallas appellate court July 22 progressed a five-year lawsuit between a resident-based group and the city of Plano.
Plano Future, an organization formed after the city released its comprehensive plan, Plano Tomorrow, filed suit to require the city to present a citizen petition to the City Council. Justice David Schenck at Dallas’ 5th Court of Appeals reversed a previous decision that sided with the city.
Plano Future is comprised of residents Elizabeth Carruth, Matthew Tietz, Janis Nasseri, Judith Kendler and Stephen Palma.
Plano’s comprehensive plan, which is the object of opposition for the citizens’ group, is an outline of what the city plans to do with the city’s small portion of undeveloped land within the next couple of decades.
Sunday, residents spoke on both sides of the issue.
Colleen Aguilar-Epstein encouraged the council to repeal the Plano Tomorrow Plan.
“Do not spend another dime of taxpayer money on appealing this decision,” she said. “Instead, today repeal the Plano Tomorrow Comprehensive Plan which permits high-density, multifamily residential on every four-corner intersection throughout the new land use designation neighborhood centers. Repealing this plan can allow the city to heal from the divisive process that birthed this document.”
She said residents have spent $850,000 in attorney fees to fight the Plano Tomorrow Plan. She said more than 4,000 residents signed a petition to oppose the plan.
She claimed the city dragged the lawsuit out for four years by appealing every decision handed down by the courts.
City Attorney Paige Mims disputed the $850,000 Aguilar-Epstein said the residents had spent in attorney fees and said the total was just under $495,000 per a May report.
“This issue could have been fast-tracked by going straight to the appellate court, which we offered the plaintiffs to do in an email back in March of 2016,” Mims said. “And their attorney at the time declined to do that.”
Resident Larry Howell defended the Plano Tomorrow Plan, noting the many volunteer hours it took to come up with the plan.
“The result was not a perfect plan but a good plan that would guide our future as it unfolded in the 21st century,” Howell said. “Unfortunately, in my opinion, some residents were not able to accept this collaborative process and felt that unless all of their requirements were incorporated the entire plan must be torn down.”
Chloe Bennett contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.