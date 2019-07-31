Sure to bring along a barrel of laughter, the Plano Comedy Festival will host its second annual comedy festival Sept. 12-15 in the Historic Downtown Plano Arts District.
On a more massive scale than last year, this year’s festival will feature headliners Martin Urbano, Paul Varghese, KeLanna Spiller, Richard Douglas Jones, Jasmine Ellis and Barry Whitewater as well as 75 other comedians from all over the country.
Britainy Goss, board member and comedian, noted how excited she was to have this many comedians willing to take part in the festival.
“I have no doubt this year will be a bigger success than last year was. It just makes me happy to see a large appreciation for comedy here in Plano and I want to continue it in coming years,” Goss said.
Within different venues around the Arts District, the comedy festival will host a total of 16 comedy shows at Cox Theatre, McCall Plaza, Urban Rio and others. Musical entertainment will be provided by DJ Alexx.
The Plano Comedy Festival began its journey only June of last year featuring talented comedians in the Arts District. Members of the executive board are all comedians themselves with a common goal: to enrich the city of Plano with comedic arts.
During the first year, over 500 people attended the festival making it a success. The organization noted how since the inaugural year, the city of Plano has seen more open mic shows, stand-up comedy events and an overall larger appreciation toward comedy.
In its partnership with Hub Streat in downtown, this year’s event will also be featuring free, family-friendly shows, sponsored by the Downtown Plano Arts and Heritage Foundation at McCall Plaza from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with performances by The Comedy Arena, The Magic of Eric Eaton, Wes Corwin and others.
“Bringing the thrill of comedy to Plano has been our biggest goal, and having achieved even a little bit makes me feel very accomplished as a comedian and as a board member,” Goss said.
For tickets and updates, visit planocomedyfestival.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.