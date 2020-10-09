Phillips Home Improvements is partnering with DAMN CANCER on its first “Fighting Cancer Giveaway,” an event set to be held annually.
An organization aimed at relieving cancer warriors of the financial burden of care, DAMN CANCER, created by Phillips Home Improvements’ owner, R’Achelle Phillips, is her thankful response to her own journey and amazing recovery from breast cancer.
The community is invited to DAMN CANCER with Phillips by nominating a friend or family member battling cancer to win the giveaway. The winner will be announced Nov. 15 and will receive a gift basket packed with valuable goods and services from Phillips Home Improvements and other caring local businesses.
The deadline for nominations is Oct. 31. One cancer fighter will have their home renewed with Phillips’ premium painting services. They will also receive a vegan soap/bath salts set, Chick-fil-A goodies, custom made artwork, a free house cleaning and a certificate for services from a local dentist.
Additional businesses wishing to participate in the giveaway are encouraged to contact nadinee@phillipspainting.com with basket additions through Nov. 7. Sherwin Williams is a partner in this cause.
Go to phillipshi.com/fighting-cancer for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.