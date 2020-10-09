Phillips Home Improvements is partnering with DAMN CANCER on its first “Fighting Cancer Giveaway,” an event set to be held annually.

An organization aimed at relieving cancer warriors of the financial burden of care, DAMN CANCER, created by Phillips Home Improvements’ owner, R’Achelle Phillips, is her thankful response to her own journey and amazing recovery from breast cancer.

The community is invited to DAMN CANCER with Phillips by nominating a friend or family member battling cancer to win the giveaway. The winner will be announced Nov. 15 and will receive a gift basket packed with valuable goods and services from Phillips Home Improvements and other caring local businesses.

The deadline for nominations is Oct. 31. One cancer fighter will have their home renewed with Phillips’ premium painting services. They will also receive a vegan soap/bath salts set, Chick-fil-A goodies, custom made artwork, a free house cleaning and a certificate for services from a local dentist.

Additional businesses wishing to participate in the giveaway are encouraged to contact nadinee@phillipspainting.com with basket additions through Nov. 7. Sherwin Williams is a partner in this cause.

Go to phillipshi.com/fighting-cancer for more information.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments