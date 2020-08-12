Elizabeth S. Goldman, DDS of Plano, has been nominated by the North Texas Dental Society for the Texas Academy of General Dentistry’s (Texas AGD) Texas Dentist of the Year Award.
This award is considered the most prestigious honor a Texas dentist can earn, according to a news release.
Goldman is one of only 14 dentists nominated for this year’s award. She and the other nominees will be honored at the Virtual Texas Academy Awards on Sept. 17. Each nominee will be recognized and will receive an engraved plaque. The Texas Academy Awards will conclude with the announcement of the 2020 Texas Dentist of the Year.
“The Texas Dentist of the Year is a pillar of achievement in one’s career based on solid moral values and exceptional clinical skills,” said Bryan Moore, DDS, Texas AGD president. “It fosters inspiration and is a strong reminder for all of us to continue to advance while giving back to our great profession.”
Goldman received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the Baylor College of Dentistry in 1992. During her early years of practice as an associate, she saw patients from Plano ISD Head Start program who were referred to her for pro bono treatment where she did everything from dental screenings and extensive treatment plans.
“My goals are to provide the very best dentistry that I can, take time to visit with every parent to make sure they understand their child's dental needs, and make sure there are no financial barriers preventing their children from receiving appropriate dental care,” Goldman said.
While volunteering at a nonprofit community dental care organization, Goldman mentored dozens of pre-dental students.
“It was such a joy to engage with these students and discuss clinical cases with them, to see their enthusiasm for dentistry,” Goldman said.
Goldman has four younger dentists that she also serves as an externship site for Collin College's dental assisting program.
The Texas Academy of General Dentistry’s mission is to help general dentists succeed. It is the only association that exclusively represents the needs and interests of general dentists who are the primary care providers for patients of all ages and are responsible for the diagnosis, treatment, management, and overall coordination of services related to patients’ oral health needs.
Its 2,900 members partner together to help guide the journey of Fellowship, Mastership, and Lifelong Learning in order to provide quality dental care in general practice.
For more information about the Texas Academy of General Dentistry, visit tagd.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.