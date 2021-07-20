Plano Fire-Rescue has announced an isolated gas leak as the probable cause for an explosion that injured six residents, including three children, on Monday.

A home located at 4429 Cleveland Drive was the subject of multiple calls about an explosion that Plano's 911 dispatch received at 4:40 p.m. Monday.

"First arriving crews confirmed the one-story home was entirely destroyed and a search group was formed to locate and rescue any persons within the rubble," Plano Fire-Rescue stated. "One resident was found, extricated and transported to Medical City Plano."

Two adults from the home directly to the west were taken to Medical City Plano, and three children were transported to Children's Medical Center Plano. A lone resident in the home to the east was not injured.

Plano Fire-Rescue has said a gas leak inside the house likely caused the explosion, but further investigation is necessary to identify exactly where the leak was.

"The extensive damage to the home will hinder these ongoing investigations," the department stated Tuesday morning. "In addition, the fire marshal has emphasized that the leak was isolated to the home at 4429 Cleveland Drive and no other homes are in danger."

The Plano Police Department, ATF and FBI were on scene and determined, with the help of an explosive detection canine, that there were no hazardous materials or explosives involved. The home is not a crime scene.