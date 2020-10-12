In a year when health is more important than ever, the third-annual Plano Families First Health & Wellness Fall Fair event gets underway from 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Plano Event Center (2000 E. Spring Creek Parkway).
Presented by United Healthcare, the event provides a number of free health and human services in an effort to alleviate the hardships thousands of Plano families have experienced during the pandemic. From flu shots to health and dental screenings to free school supplies, Plano Families First is where residents can get the services and supplies they need during these difficult times.
Free services will include flu shots for uninsured children (available on a first-come, first-served basis), dental screenings and fluoride varnishes (for children only) along with community and educational information and resources.
Plano ISD students will receive free school supply packets (available on a first-come, first-served basis). In addition, Plano Public Library will be on site offering free books, bubbles, pencils and other fun items, and the North Texas Food Bank will give away free jars of peanut butter.
Photo ID and proof of residency are required to attend. Plano ISD families are encouraged to visit PlanoFamiliesFirst.com to print and complete the school supply registration form in advance and bring to the event. Additional staff will be on hand the day of the event to ensure as many families as possible are served.
Masks are required for ages 3 and up, and social distancing and other safety measures will be in place. Some items and services will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, go to planofamiliesfirst.com.
