Arson investigators with the Plano Fire Department are reviewing the scene of a fire early Sunday morning at the Community Unitarian Universalist Church, located at 2875 E Parker Road.

According to a social media post on the church’s Facebook page, “an incendiary device with a chemical accelerant was thrown or placed at the front doors of the main church building. The fire and smoke caused the monitored fire alarm system for the building to go off, which notified church personnel. The City of Plano 911 system received a call from a passerby who saw the fire at the same time. City of Plano Firefighters arrived on the scene and were able to extinguish the fire. Because of the quick action of Plano’s First Responders, the damage to the church property was limited to the front doors, the materials directly outside the front doors, and the entrance foyer.” 

