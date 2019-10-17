Plano Fire-Rescue Fire Engineer Brent Cuba was found dead early Thursday morning in his McKinney home.
Cuba, 43, who was scheduled to work at Plano’s Fire Station 4, did not arrive by the department’s 6:30 a.m. shift change. After attempts to reach him failed, a department employee went to his home, but knocks on the door also went unanswered. McKinney police were called to the home, forced entry and found Cuba’s body. No foul play is suspected.
Cuba’s body was transported to the Collin County Medical Examiner’s office by Plano Fire-Rescue personnel for an autopsy.
Plano Fire-Rescue’s Honor Guard and fire personnel will remain with his body in silent guard around the clock until his burial.
Cuba began his career in the fire service in 2001 with the DeSoto Fire Department. He was hired as a firefighter by Plano Fire-Rescue on Feb. 20, 2006, and was promoted to fire engineer in 2013. He is survived by his father, two sisters and two grown children.
