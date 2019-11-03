A Plano Fire-Rescue ladder truck was struck by a vehicle while working an early morning motor vehicle crash on northbound Highway 75 Central Expressway Sunday.
Plano’s Truck 1 was dispatched, along with several other apparatus, to a crash on the highway near Spring Creek Parkway shortly after 2 a.m. Witnesses to the crash reported a patient was trapped in a vehicle with injuries.
Fire crews treated and transported the patient to Medical City Plano and while Truck 1 was blocking traffic and waiting for a wrecker, another vehicle crashed into the ladder truck. One firefighter was injured and transported to Medical City Plano for evaluation and treatment. The firefighter received no serious injuries and has been released from the hospital.
The driver of the second vehicle had to be extricated from the car and was also transported to Medical City Plano with serious injuries.
Plano Fire-Rescue utilizes large apparatus at motor vehicle crashes on major highways to block and slow traffic while fire and police crews work the crash scene. This work often involves patient extrication, treatment, and accident investigation and can be very involved. Having a large piece of apparatus like a fire engine or ladder truck block traffic provides somewhat of a barrier for this work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.