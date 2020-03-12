Plano Fire-Rescue Driver Engineer Gerald Don Becker died this morning after a long battle with cancer. 

His death is classified as a Line of Duty Death (LODD) as his diagnosed occupation-related cancer is presumed to have been directly linked to his work as a firefighter and covered by the Firefighter Registry Cancer Act signed into law in July 2018. 

Becker, 62, was surrounded by family and fellow firefighters as he passed at the Baylor Scott & White T. Boone Pickens Cancer Hospital in Dallas. 

Becker grew up in Mesquite and began his career in the fire service in August 1983 when he was hired by Plano Fire-Rescue as a firefighter. He promoted to driver engineer in June 1999 and was very involved in training his fellow firefighters, especially on the compressed air foam system (CAFS) that he was quite partial to, according to PFR.

Becker, who was lovingly known as Goon at PFR, worked at several fire stations, with the last many years spent at Fire Station 3 on B shift.

He is survived by his wife, Marian, two grown sons and two grown stepdaughters. 

Information on services will be shared as soon as arrangements are made. 

 

About the National Firefighter Registry

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), studies show that firefighters’ exposure to smoke and hazardous chemicals may increase their risk of cancer and other chronic diseases. To better understand the link between on-the-job exposure to toxicants and cancer, Congress directed the CDC to create the National Firefighter Registry (NFR). The NFR is used to track and analyze cancer trends and risk factors among the U.S. fire service to help the public safety community, researchers, scientists and medical professionals find better ways to protect those who protect our communities and environment.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments