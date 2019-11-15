Plano Flags of Honor
Courtesy of Patrick Nugent

The Plano Rotary Clubs will hold their Plano Flags of Honor closing ceremonies today at 5 p.m. at Oak Point Park on the Spring Creek Parkway side.

The event will include guest speakers, special recognition of World War II and Korean War veterans, a musical performance by the Plano Civic Chorus, flag retirement ceremony by Boy Scout troop 291, a final gun salute and taps. The public is welcome to bring flags that are in need of retirement.

 

For more information, visit planoflagsofhonor.org.

