The Plano Rotary Clubs will hold their Plano Flags of Honor closing ceremonies today at 5 p.m. at Oak Point Park on the Spring Creek Parkway side.
The event will include guest speakers, special recognition of World War II and Korean War veterans, a musical performance by the Plano Civic Chorus, flag retirement ceremony by Boy Scout troop 291, a final gun salute and taps. The public is welcome to bring flags that are in need of retirement.
For more information, visit planoflagsofhonor.org.
