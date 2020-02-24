Alton Allman

Mayor Alton Allman, center, with Mayor Art Stranz with and former Plano Star Courier reporter Bill Conrad.

 Courtesy of City of Plano

Former Plano Mayor Jonas Alton Allman, who served the city of Plano as mayor from 1962 to 1964, passed away.

Allman was recognized with a Key to the City at Mayor Harry LaRosiliere’s State of the City address on Feb. 18, 2014. 

A memorial service will be held for Mayor Jonas Alton Allman at 1 p.m. March 7 at Freedom Church, 2435 E. Hebron Parkway in Carrollton. Mayor Pro Tem Rick Smith will read a proclamation and present a city of Plano flag to the family at the service in appreciation of Allman’s service.

The flag will be flown at half-staff in Mayor Allman’s honor at the Plano Municipal Center today. 

