Former Plano Mayor Jonas Alton Allman, who served the city of Plano as mayor from 1962 to 1964, passed away.
Allman was recognized with a Key to the City at Mayor Harry LaRosiliere’s State of the City address on Feb. 18, 2014.
A memorial service will be held for Mayor Jonas Alton Allman at 1 p.m. March 7 at Freedom Church, 2435 E. Hebron Parkway in Carrollton. Mayor Pro Tem Rick Smith will read a proclamation and present a city of Plano flag to the family at the service in appreciation of Allman’s service.
The flag will be flown at half-staff in Mayor Allman’s honor at the Plano Municipal Center today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.