The second annual Plano Food and Wine Festival, presented by Maggiano’s Little Italy and hosted at The District at The Shops at Willow Bend, announced on Tuesday its lineup of event entertainment and activities for the festival from 2-7 p.m. this Saturday.
The festival will feature more than 100 wines from across the region, food from more than 25 local restaurants and food trucks, live music, craft beer and cocktails, culinary demonstrations and 60 boutiques and shops.
“The Plano Food and Wine Festival is a collection of the best that Plano has to offer,” said event organizer Lauren Stephan.
In addition to live music, entertainment will include grape stomping competitions and culinary and mixology demonstrations from regional chefs at the culinary experience tent, presented by Waterton, where guests can learn tips to perfecting tableside guacamole and the secrets behind a crowd-pleasing charcuterie board.
“Last year, we hosted more than 3,000 guests and can’t wait to offer the special experience to our community again,” said Amy Medford, marketing director at The Shops at Willow Bend.
The festival is free and open to all ages and leashed dogs. Tasting packages are available for purchase online, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Visit planofoodandwinefestival.com for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.