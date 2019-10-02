Plano Food and Wine Festival

The second annual Plano Food and Wine Festival, presented by Maggiano’s Little Italy and hosted at The District at The Shops at Willow Bend, announced on Tuesday its lineup of event entertainment and activities for the festival from 2-7 p.m. this Saturday.

The festival will feature more than 100 wines from across the region, food from more than 25 local restaurants and food trucks, live music, craft beer and cocktails, culinary demonstrations and 60 boutiques and shops.

“The Plano Food and Wine Festival is a collection of the best that Plano has to offer,” said event organizer Lauren Stephan.

In addition to live music, entertainment will include grape stomping competitions and culinary and mixology demonstrations from regional chefs at the culinary experience tent, presented by Waterton, where guests can learn tips to perfecting tableside guacamole and the secrets behind a crowd-pleasing charcuterie board.

“Last year, we hosted more than 3,000 guests and can’t wait to offer the special experience to our community again,” said Amy Medford, marketing director at The Shops at Willow Bend.

The festival is free and open to all ages and leashed dogs. Tasting packages are available for purchase online, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Visit planofoodandwinefestival.com for information.

