Tuesday at 3:09 p.m., the Plano Fire Department responded to a call concerning a burning house in the 3300 block of Darion Lane.
According to a tweet from DFW Scanner, there was “smoke coming from the eaves and chimney”.
Plano Fire Department Public Information Officer Peggy Harrell said the family believed a fuse box might have blown out, resulting in an interior fire.
Harrell said no one in the family was injured, and Plano firefighters successfully got the fire under control by 3:28 p.m. Although it did not take long to manage the fire, the house still sustained sheet rock damage in the kitchen and garage area, moderate water damage, and additional sheet rock damage in the main hallway of the opposite site of the house, Harrell said.
