Plano ISD launched its search today for a new district athletic director following last month’s retirement announcement of longtime director Gerald Brence. After 12 years as athletic director and 39 years in the district, Brence’s retirement is effective Dec. 31.
To assist in the search, the district is seeking community input via an online survey at www.pisd.edu/adsearch. The survey is open to all and is available until Dec. 19.
Applicants for the athletic director position may access the job description and application on the Plano ISD website at https://www.pisd.edu/Page/5527. The application window is open Dec. 4, 2019, through Jan. 8, 2020. To apply, candidates must complete the Plano ISD online application and send a letter of interest and résumé to Assistant Superintendent for Employee Services Beth Brockman at beth.brockman@pisd.edu or 2700 W. 15th St., Plano, TX 75075.
Plano ISD hopes to announce a new athletic director by early spring.
