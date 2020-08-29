In a school board meeting earlier this month, Plano ISD announced its decision to replace air filters to prevent community transmission of COVID-19 using local funds.
Like with many other common questions people have about the virus, the current scientific consensus about the risks of COVID-19 transmission via air conditioning (HVAC) systems remains unclear.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), “the layout and design of a building, as well as occupancy and type of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system, can all impact potential airborne spread of the virus”.
With regards to EPA recommendations about improving HVAC systems, the agency states “although improvements to ventilation and air cleaning cannot on their own eliminate the risk of airborne transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, EPA recommends precautions to reduce the potential for airborne transmission of the virus.”
To address this concern, the PISD plans to upgrade its air filters district wide in coming weeks. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, there are 16 classes of MERV, or Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value, air filters, with 1 being the lowest and 16 being the highest quality and the most efficient at removing tiny particles (like bacteria or a virus).
According to Health News Hub, most commercial buildings have MERV filters rated 12 or lower. Plano ISD currently has MERV 8 filters installed, which was previously one of the most popular MERV filters according to Camfil, an air filter company based in New Jersey.
Higher quality MERV 13-16 filters are used in surgical rooms, labs, and other medical facilities. In order to safely implement a MERV 13-16 filter, a building must already be designed for restricted airflow. Without the appropriate filtration system -- like one in a hospital -- a higher MERV filter may damage a building’s air circulation system. For this reason, engineers did not recommend the highest rated MERV filter to PISD.
The engineers that PISD has been working with recommended MERV 11 filters, which is a significant upgrade from the MERV 8 filters PISD currently has installed.
The new air filters are 60 percent more expensive than current PISD filters. Previously, the district spent approximately $165,000 per year on air filters. With the new MERV 11 filters, the district projects that their annual expenditures on air filters will rise to approximately $265,000.
A MERV filter removes larger particles, ranging from 0.3 microns to 10 microns. To give you an idea, a micron is 1/25,000 of an inch. According to Arizona State University’s (ASU) biology educational forum, Ask a Biologist, most common bacteria are about 1 to 2 microns in diameter and 5 to 10 microns long. The same forum states a typical virus can range from .02 microns to .2 microns.
The trouble is that a coronavirus particle is about 0.125 microns, which is smaller than what most MERV filters are capable of removing. According to a Politifact interview with professors and epidemiologists who have spent their careers researching respiratory protection, the virus does not generally exist in isolation. It is usually bonded to something larger, like water droplets, mucus protein, or “other biological material” that humans generate by “breathing, talking, coughing, etc”. As a result, whatever the viral particle is attached to is generally larger than 1 micron.
This is promising, because some MERV filters canblock particles around the size of 1 micron.
A MERV 11 filter -- like the ones PISD is purchasing with local funds --
successfully blocks particles between 1-3 microns 65 to 80 percent of the time, making PISD’s air conditioning system significantly less hazardous for the transmission of COVID-19.
This investment is certainly an upgrade from PISD’s MERV 8 filters, which do not block particles as small as 1-3 microns.
While changing filters and upgrading is a financial investment from PISD that clearly signals commitment to student and staff safety, the filter is still not a guaranteed solution to the problem of potential transmission via air circulation in coming weeks.
PISD will likely not be able to install all the MERV 11 filters prior to the date that students and teachers plan to return to in-person classes.
In an email, PISD Executive Director for Communications Lesley Range-Stanton wrote, “We have ordered some MERV 11 filters and are in the process of ordering more. As they are delivered, we will begin installation. The high-end filters, like most other PPE items, are in high demand and delivery is taking several weeks.”
While PISD’s air filter upgrade could be a helpful step in preventing transmission of COVID-19 via the air conditioning system, these measures are not possible to implement before in-person classes resume.
