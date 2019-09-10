There are over 44,000 food insecure children in Collin County alone. Hunger can be a hidden issue in any community, so through the month of September, Plano has once again teamed up with the North Texas Food Bank for the Collin County Peanut Butter Drive.

The North Texas Food Bank is combating hunger and is encouraging the community to take part in Hunger Action Month. Started by Feeding America, Hunger Action Month brings food banks across the nation together in a unified effort to combat food insecurity.

Liana Solis, communications specialist for the North Texas Food Bank, said the organization’s events and activities are based on a combination of local partnerships. For example, the food bank will be participating in North Texas Giving Day with a goal to raise enough money to provide 2.4 million meals to North Texans.



The food bank will also be partnering with organizations such as Grit Fitness and Candle Bar Dallas to host events like a cycling course and a candle making workshop. Funds raised from these events will be donated to the food bank. In addition, the community is asked to host can food drives, visit restaurants partnering with the food bank, volunteer and more. Throughout the month, organizations and community members are also encouraged to "go orange," to spread awareness and spark conversations about hunger. "It's an opportunity for people to show they are joining the movement," Solis said. The food bank is hosting its annual peanut butter drive this September with a goal to raise 100,000 pounds of peanut butter. For the first time this year, the organization is inviting all of Collin County to take part. Solis said with the whole county involved, the organization hopes to mobilize more of the public and increase donations. According to the North Texas Bank, 132,720 Collin County residents were facing food insecurity in 2016. Solis said it's important to know that anyone can face hunger, even working families. "The people who are hungry in the community aren't always who people expect it to be," she said.