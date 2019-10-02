Taking care of sometimes unpleasant, but necessary, business will soon get a little bit easier for 8-5 workers, when Collin County Justice of the Peace District 3-2 offers new extended hours.

Court hours for the Plano office will be extended until 7 p.m. Nov. 12. Normal hours are 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

According to a release, Judge Mike Missildine said the added hours are for working adults to go to the court for traffic citations and to file pleas with the clerks or the judge. People can also come to the court and file civil cases during the extended hours.

Missildine will offer a quarterly evening session to measure the need and interest in the extended court hours. He may offer scheduling of some civil hearings after 5 p.m. in the future if the responses to the evening court sessions call for it.

Precinct 3-2 is located at 920 E. Park Blvd. Suite 210 in Plano. For information, call 972-424-1460 ext. 3051 or email the following:

• Civil cases and small claims: Jp32civil@collincountytx.gov.

• Evictions cases: Jp32evictions@collincountytx.gov.

• Traffic and/or criminal cases: Jp32traffic@collincountytx.gov.

• Truancy cases: Jp32truancy@collincountytx.gov.

