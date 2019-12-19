Charles Barnes

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) investigators arrested Charles Barnes Wednesday for promotion of child pornography, possession of child pornography and possession of a controlled substance (penalty group 1, 4-200 grams).

CCSO investigators, working in an undercover capacity, identified Barnes as an individual using the internet to traffic in child pornography, according to a CCSO release.

Investigators obtained and executed a search warrant for the suspect’s Plano home and found devices utlized to share and view child pornography as well as eight grams of methamphetamine.

Barnes is being held at the Collin County Jail.

The CCSO worked alongside the Texas Department of Public Safety, Plano Police Department and Wylie Police Department.

