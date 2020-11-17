At approximately 3:02 a.m. Nov. 9, Plano Police Officers responded to a single vehicle traffic crash in the 5700 block of W. Parker Road, police announced Tuesday.
Based on the investigation, a black 2020 Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle driven by a 79-year old male was traveling eastbound and left the roadway before striking a tree in the center median. The driver and sole occupant was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. After several days in the hospital, the driver ultimately died as a result of his injuries.
The driver was identified as Jack Bland Harrod, Jr., a 79-year-old Plano resident. The investigation remains ongoing by the Plano Police Traffic Unit.
